Evening in the End Zone: Providing vision care for those in need

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Thousands of Georgians living in poverty can't afford vision care, leaving them vulnerable to blindness and other serious eye diseases. Some football legends and local advocates have teamed up to bring sight to those who need it.

Inside the College Football Hall of Fame, the power of vision and teamwork came together at the 5th Annual Evening in the End Zone.

"Tonight's been a wonderful evening of support for the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation and being able to serve Georgians in need of vision care," said GLLF Executive Director Beth Ehrhardt.

Of Georgia's 159 counties, 52 of them have no vision care providers, according to Emory Eye Care. Sports legends and advocates who attended the event raised $325,000 to help those in need.

The program recognized the University of Georgia championship teams, legendary coaches, and others who have made a difference.

Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation

"On the field, they're great, but off the field, even more meaningful," said Peach Bowl President and CEO Gary Stokan.

The Peach Bowl donated $100,000 to provide vision services for Metro Atlanta's underserved children.

"I was a kicker. I didn't play as much as all of the other guys, but I knew I had to be ready, and I knew my position was important, and that's kind of what we're trying to make sure everybody at the Lighthouse organization knows," said Kevin Butler, a College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player.

With the right team and vision, they're carrying Georgians in need to the end zone for the win.

For information on the Lighthouse's vision services, click here: https://lionslighthouse.org/