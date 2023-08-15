Eric Braeden, ''Young and the Restless'' star, says he's now cancer-free

(CNN) — Actor Eric Braeden shared a positive health update.

The "Young and the Restless" star, who has played Victor Newman for over four decades, took to Facebook Live to share news on his cancer battle.

"As of three days ago, I am cancer-free," Braeden said in a video.

In April, Braeden first shared his cancer diagnosis, telling his followers on social media, "I thank you for all of your good thoughts, all of your prayers."

Posted by Eric Braeden on Sunday, August 13, 2023

He said he began to notice an issue with his prostate while recovering from knee replacement.

In his new update, Braeden said that the prayers and good wishes had helped.

"I can tell you it obviously has helped because I had my last cystoscopy two days ago, that's when they thread a camera into your bladder, and I am cancer-free," he said. "They couldn't find a damn thing, Isn't that nice?"

He continued, "That obviously makes me happy, getting old is great."

Braeden said his journey to recovery is not over. He is waiting on the results of an MRI to see if the cancer had spread, but he said he is feeling good.

"I love life, man. Why wouldn't I?" he added. "I'm working on the No. 1 show. It has been No. 1 for 38 years now. Why would I complain? That would be obscene."