Tampa Bay Area environmentalists encourage turtle safety measures as nesting season begins

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Environmental groups in Tampa Bay are ramping up their efforts to keep beaches clean and in good condition for wildlife.

Sea turtle nesting season has officially started.

"Every day you're on the beach you are sharing it with our wildlife, whether it's the turtles, the birds, fish, so when you come out to the beach, leave it the way you found it," said Carrie Auerbach with an organization called Treasure Island Adopt A Beach.

Auerbach spends hours every day taking care of our coastal beaches.

"Just get a shovel, get a trash bag, and get out on the beach and look for those holes and the castles and knock them down. Fill those holes," said Auerbach.

Holes and sand castles are a big issue for baby turtles that are making their way to the water.

"Those baby turtles are about the size of a half dollar so they can fall in hole as small as your footprint, so its really important to keep the sand clear and clean and flat," said Auerbach.

March through October is turtle hatching season.

"The turtles are endangered. It's important for Florida because we are the because we are the number one nesting location in the united states," said Auerbach.

Her organization is ramping up efforts to help turtles survive.

"We have volunteers that like to patrol the beach, take a walk, bring a shovel and knock down castles, fill in holes and remove any debris on the beach," said Auerbach.

She says now is the time for beach-goers to take responsbility for how they are impacting the environment.

"The turtles are coming and people will always be on the beach. Come and enjoy the beach but please leave it the way you found it," said Auerbach.