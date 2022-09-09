English Premier League postpones matches in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Remembering Queen Elizabeth's cultural impact Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's cultural impact 04:24

The English Premier League said it is postponing this weekend's soccer matches as a "mark of respect" in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

In a statement on Friday, the Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said the league and its clubs would like to "pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country."

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing," Masters said.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Premier League games scheduled for the weekend and Monday will be postponed for another date.

The English Football Association, which governs all aspects of professional and amateur soccer in England, said it will postpone all other matches this weekend as well, which includes the Women's Super League.

"Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game," the FA said in a statement.

Several teams playing matches on Thursday held moments of silence for the late monarch, including Manchester United and West Ham United. Scoreboards during those matches also displayed photos of the queen as they paid tribute.

The LED board shows a photo Queen Elizabeth II after it was announced that she died Thursday. It was shown during an UEFA match between West Ham United and FCSB at London Stadium. Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Other sports such as golf, cricket and horse racing events have also been postponed or cancelled, according to the Associated Press. Horse racing was the queen's favorite sport.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday after a record 70-year reign. She was the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the U.K. and was one of the world's most enduring and instantly recognizable figures.

King Charles III has requested a formal "period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral," Buckingham Palace said Friday. A date has not yet been confirmed for the queen's state funeral, but it's expected to take place on or around September 19.