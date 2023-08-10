Emmys 2023 have been pushed to January 2024, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(CNN) — The telecast of the 75th Emmy Awards has been pushed back to air in January, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day -- Monday, January 15, the Television Academy and Fox announced Thursday.

The awards show has historically aired in September, but there had been speculation that it would either be postponed or canceled in light of the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

It was announced last month that TV's biggest awards event would be postponed.

"As the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honor the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year," the Fox press release stated.

Nominations for the Emmys were announced last month, with programs "Succession" and "The Last of Us" leading the pack.