Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself,' surprising fans at Ed Sheeran's concert

(CNN) — The audience at Ed Sheeran's concert in Detroit on Saturday lost themselves in the music when Eminem showed up for a surprise hometown performance.

In videos posted to Sheeran's Instagram page on Sunday, the singer keeps the surprise close to the chest by telling his audience he wanted to perform a "cover" of an Eminem song.

As Sheeran strums his acoustic guitar while singing his rendition of the iconic opening lines of Eminem's "Lose Yourself," the rapper is seen stepping on the stage to join in on the second verse as the crowd cheered.

"Detroit. What a moment," Sheeran wrote in the caption.

In other videos posted on social media by concertgoers, Sheeran is seen telling the crowd that Eminem was only going to come on and do one song.

"And I said, 'you can't come on in Detroit and do just one song.' Do you want another song?" Sheeran said.

The duo then performed Eminem's 2000 hit "Stan," with Sheeran filling in Dido's vocals during the chorus. Sheeran previously appeared on stage with Eminem in November to perform the same song when "The Real Slim Shady" rapper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Detroit, I missed you," Eminem shouted after Saturday's performance to the amped-up crowd, as seen in other videos posted to social media. "I appreciate you, Detroit. I love you!"

The artists have collaborated on various tracks in the past, with Sheeran appearing on Eminem's songs "River" and "Those Kinda Nights," and Sheeran featuring Eminem and 50 Cent on "Remember The Name."

Ed Sheeran brought out Eminem in Detroit and they performed Stan together

pic.twitter.com/ndyZI7oBBo — brown 🧣⁶𓅓 (@BrownRapFan) July 16, 2023

Sheeran released his sixth studio album "Subtract" in May, just one day after he prevailed in a jury trial related to accusations the British singer copied Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit "Let's Get it On" in his 2014 Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud."

Saturday's surprise appearance comes as Sheeran continues his US tour, which culminates in Los Angeles this September.