Elijah McClain's autopsy report amended Elijah McClain's autopsy report amended 00:36

The autopsy of Elijah McClain has been amended, but exactly what that means remains unknown. Autopsy reports are open records in Colorado, however, the Adams County Coroner said the amended report cannot be released without permission from a judge.

McClain suffered cardiac arrest and was declared brain dead before being taken off life support on Aug. 30, 2019, six days after the violent encounter with Aurora police and medics.

CBS

Jason Rosenblatt, Randy Roedema and Nathan Woodyard are the Aurora police officers who contacted McClain after receiving a call about a suspicious man. They ended up placing him in a chokehold.

Paramedics Pete Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper are the ones who administered a powerful sedative, ketamine. They face charges including felony manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. All five are due back in court on Nov. 4 for a second arraignment.

On the initial autopsy report, McClain's cause of death read "undetermined."

CBS News Colorado intends to join a lawsuit with other media outlets against Adams County to get the open records unsealed.