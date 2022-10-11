Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94

Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn's publicist. She was 94.

Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were provided.

Ryan appeared in over 60 television shows and films over her decades-long career, enjoying turns in genre fare such as 2002's "Eight Legged Freaks" and "Feast" in 2005. She also appeared in acclaimed films "Magnolia" in 1999 and 2001's "I Am Sam."

Her television credits include "The Twilight Zone" in 1960, along with "E.R.", "Ally McBeal" and "NYPD Blue" some 35 years later.

Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met her husband, late director Leo Penn, in 1957 in New York City at rehearsals for "The Iceman Cometh," according to the statement.

The pair moved in together within a week of meeting, and married a few months later, the statement added. Their marriage lasted 41 years until Leo Penn died in 1998.

In addition to Sean Penn, the couple were parents to son Michael Penn, singer of the late '80s hit single "No Myth," and late actor Chris Penn, who appeared in high-profile films including "Reservoir Dogs" and "True Romance."

Chris Penn died in January 2006 at the age of 40.