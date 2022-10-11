Eileen Ryan, actor and mother of Sean Penn, dies at age 94

Sean and Dylan Penn on "Flag Day" Sean Penn and daughter Dylan Penn discuss starring in "Flag Day," core's relief efforts in Haiti 08:09

Veteran actor Eileen Ryan has died at the age of 94, a publicist for her son, Sean Penn, told CBS News on Monday.

Her oldest son, Michael Penn, also wrote a tweet announcing her death. "We lost mom yesterday," the composer said, with a picture of Ryan.

We lost mom yesterday 💔 pic.twitter.com/r9XSKdEeE5 — Michael Penn (@MPenn) October 10, 2022

A cause of death has not been released. Ryan was a few days away from her 95th birthday, which would have been on October 16.

Director Sean Penn and Eileen Ryan at the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Vantage "Into The Wild" at the Director's Guild of America on September 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. E. Charbonneau

Ryan was cast in dozens of films and television shows throughout a career that spanned more than 60 years. Her movie credits include "Magnolia," "I Am Sam," "Eight Legged Freaks" and "All the King's Men." On TV, Ryan had roles on "The Twilight Zone," "ER" and "Grey's Anatomy." She appeared with her sons Sean and Chris in "At Close Range" and had acted in movies directed by Sean.

She met actor Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting him during rehearsals for the "The Iceman Cometh" in New York and the couple stayed together until his death in 1998. They were parents to Sean, Michael and Chris. Chris Penn, who appeared in "Reservoir Dogs," died in 2006 at the age of 40.