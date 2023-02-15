East Point woman searching for missing emotional support dog

EAST POINT, Ga. (WUPA) – An East Point woman is desperately searching for her emotional support dog, who went missing on February 8.

Sarita Cathcart-McLarin remembers the good times spent with her treasured Goldendoodle, Roman.

"Roman is obviously my emotional support dog. I've been through a lot," she said.

The eight-week-old pup was an early Christmas gift from her children that was given to her on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. He has helped her through the loneliness and depression she experienced after losing her husband, Dr. Calvin McLarin, to Lewy body disease in 2019.

Roman, now a huge 2 years old, was also a big support as Cathcart-McLarin battled health issues in 2020.

"I had just been diagnosed with a chronic illness, leukemia, but it's stable. It's not progressive," she said, adding she has had multiple other surgeries.

Then, on Wednesday, February 8, she experienced another heartbreak when Roman got away at the PetSmart in the Camp Creek area on Marketplace Boulevard.

"He was offered a treat, and the treat fell on the floor, and Roman jumped," she said. "So, when he jumped, of course, the cart fell, and I fell, and that spooked him. He dashed out the door."

Roman was even more spooked when people called his name and tried to catch him. After several days of searching, reported sightings, putting up numerous flyers, and offering a $3,500 reward, he's still missing. Cathcart-McLarin reached out to dog hunters for advice.

"They've said the main thing, is do not chase. Just try to get ahead of him and put your back towards him, but just slightly, so that you can see with your peripheral vision, and hold your hand out, and Roman, more than likely, will come to you," she said. "If anyone sees him, please try to track him. Please try to contact me. I need my Roman back."

Anyone who spots Roman should call his owner, Sarita Cathcart-McLarin, at 404-734-5546.