Drew Barrymore, Savannah Guthrie team for new Netflix childrens' series

(AP) - Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie have teamed up to executive produce a new animated children's series on Netflix called "Princess Power."

The show centers around Penny Pineapple, Kira Kiwi, Bea Blueberry, and Rita Raspberry -- all princesses who are devoted to helping others while teaching young viewers about inclusivity, diversity, teamwork, and friendship.

It's based on Guthrie's bestselling children's book "Princesses Wear Pants."

Guest stars on "Princess Power" are voiced by Rita Moreno, Andrew Rannells, Tan France, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Guthrie as well. All 14 episodes are streaming on the platform.