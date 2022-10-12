Warriors' Kerr: Green, Poole incident 'the biggest crisis that we've ever had'

Warriors Coach Kerr: Draymond Green fined, returns for preseason game Friday Warriors Coach Kerr: Draymond Green fined, returns for preseason game Friday 00:36

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Coach Steve Kerr didn't mince words when it came to the aftermath of Draymond Green's punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole during practice last week.

"It's never easy," he told reporters after the team's 131-98 exhibition win over Portland Tuesday. "No matter what decision you make in a situation like this, it's not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we've ever had since I've been coaching. It's really serious stuff. We're not perfect. Our team isn't perfect."

There were individual meetings with Poole and Green, players-only gatherings, management team get-togethers -- all trying to determine a future course.

The final decision was a major fine, but no suspension. Green will be at practice Thursday, play in the exhibition season finale on Friday, and season opener on Tuesday.

"[General Manager Bob Myers] and I know our players extremely well," Kerr said. "We feel like this is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward."

Poole also played an important role in the decision.

"I think just he's cool," Kerr said of Poole. "Not much fazes him. And I think that's part of why we're going the way we're going because we know that he's fine. We know that he's willing to move forward. He's willing to basically get back out on the floor with Draymond and go to work."

As for the game, JaMychal Green and Moses Moody scored 20 points apiece as a team of Golden State reserves dominated the Trailblazers.

James Wiseman, coming back after missing last season with a right knee injury, had 18 points and seven rebounds. Green was 8 of 10 from the field, including missing only one of his five shots from outside the arc. Wiseman, who played 18 minutes, made 6 of 8 from the field.

Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh overall pick from Kentucky, led Portland with 17 points, while Jusuf Nurkic finished with 16 points. Anfernee Simons had 12.

Poole, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins were among the key Warriors sitting out before Friday's preseason finale against Denver.