Doja Cat, a picture of "Inferno," was covered in paint and 30,000 crystals at Haute Couture Week

(CNN) -- Doja Cat wowed onlookers on Monday as she arrived at Schiaparelli's latest runway show in a dramatic head-to-toe look adorned with red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

The eye-catching outfit, which was custom-designed by the fashion house's creative director Daniel Roseberry, was brought to life by makeup artist Pat McGrath, whose team spent almost five hours completing the look.

The singer's arrival at the Petit Palais in Paris marked a dramatic start to Schiaparelli's Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show, the opening event of the biannual Haute Couture Week in Paris. Dubbed "Inferno Couture," the label's latest collection was inspired by Dante's "Inferno" and the nine circles of hell, according to Roseberry's show notes.

Doja Cat's fittingly devilish outfit featured a silk bustier, a skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads, and a pair of matching red boots.

Writing on social media Monday, McGrath described the look as "Doja's Inferno." The makeup artist also posted a behind-the-scenes timelapse video showing her team painting the star's skin and applying thousands of crystals by hand.

In a caption for another video, McGrath described the singer's "sublime patience" as "inspiring." Roseberry, who in 2019 became the first American to lead a French couture house, meanwhile posted a picture of himself with Doja Cat to Instagram while honoring the makeup artist's "genius."

Doja Cat arrived at the show with stylist Brett Alan Nelson, who wore a matching red suit and long jacket by Vetements. She then took a front-row seat just a few feet away from Kylie Jenner, who also made headlines with a black velvet strapless gown adorned with a life-sized faux lion head.

On the runway, other items of Schiaparelli's "faux-taxidermy" were on display, with Naomi Campbell and Irina Shayk among those to appear on the catwalk wearing similar animal head gowns.