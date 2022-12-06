'Dogs of the year 2022'

A YEAR OF AMAZING STORIES – Hosts Kevin Frazier ("Entertainment Tonight") and Keltie Knight ("Entertainment Tonight") return with an all-new cast of characters. This special highlights the most amazing dog stories of 2022. We celebrate the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. Produced by JUMA Entertainment. Original airdate 12/12/2022.