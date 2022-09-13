Disney unveils first look at live-action "The Little Mermaid"

Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is coming back to theaters next year, with Mableton's own Halle Bailey bringing a live-action Ariel to the big screen for the first time, and the studio unveiled a sneak peek at the new film at its D23 Expo.

It's short but sweet, with a seconds-long glimpse at Ariel in action, singing some impressive notes from "Part of Your World."

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.



Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

The film, directed by Rob Marshall, who has also helmed "Chicago" and "Mary Poppins Returns", is being billed as a reimagining of the 1989 Oscar-winning animated musical classic.

In addition to Bailey, a singer who has also appeared on Freeform's "grown-ish," the film features Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder and Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle.

"Little Mermaid" is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.