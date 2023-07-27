Watch CBS News
Demi Lovato reveals hearing and vision loss following 2018 overdose

By Michael King

/ CNN

(CNN) — Demi Lovato doesn't have many regrets but she does, unfortunately, have some physical issues following her 2018 drug overdose.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" the singer and actress said, "I wouldn't change my path because I don't have any regrets."

"The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed and I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful, because I didn't believe it," she said. "And two, I wish that someone would've told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes."

Demi Lovato: "I Don't Have Any Regrets" by SiriusXM on YouTube

Lovato, who has switched back from using they/them pronouns to she/her, also shared that she no longer drives because "I have vision impairment and hearing impairment to this day."

"It's a daily, constant reminder," she said "Anytime I look at something … like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face. And so it's a constant reminder to stay on the right path because I never want that to happen again."

