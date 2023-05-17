Delta Air Lines is looking for more flight attendants

ATLANTA (WUPA) - Delta is hiring! Atlanta's hometown airline is looking for more flight attendants.

Since February, Delta Air Lines says they have already onboarded nearly 2,000 new employees, with plans to grow the team by 2,000 more this year.

"This is a historic year for flight attendant hiring, as we plan to grow our team by more than 4,000," said Jennifer Martin, Managing Director – IFS CX, Learning and Hiring. "We're excited to keep the momentum going and welcome more trainees for classes through the end of the year."

Interested candidates can apply immediately. Candidates who previously applied but were not selected to advance must wait three months from the time of receiving a previous disqualification email and for a new job number to be posted to reapply.

Applicants must have a high school diploma, GED or high school equivalency, the ability to work in the U.S., speak, read and write English fluently and be at least 21 years of age at the time of application submission.

Take a look at Delta's 2023 Hiring Process Guide for an overview of the flight attendant role, application steps and answers to some frequently asked questions.