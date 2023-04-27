DeKalb State of the County Address held at Pullman Yards

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond delivered his train-themed State of the County address at Pullman Yards on Wednesday, reflecting on the county's accomplishments and sharing his perspective on greatness.

The 2023 address came with the slogan, "Greatness is our destination," at the historic Pullman Yards, where trains were once repaired before heading to their destinations.

"The DeKalb Express will keep on keeping on. We may not get to greatness, but we will enjoy and benefit from the journey," Thurmond said.

The county celebrated its milestones in job creation, infrastructure improvements, community development, and its bicentennial, the county's 200th birthday.

Thurmond said the $1.2 billion SPLOST bill that state lawmakers recently passed was all the more reason to celebrate, as he says it will generate $600 million, along with $700 million in property tax relief.

The county says it has repaved 252 miles of the worst roads in unincorporated DeKalb and spent $38 million on trails, sidewalks, and other improvements, and the work is still ongoing.

Residents and organizations like Restore DeKalb say some areas are not benefitting from the current SPLOST funds.

"To really tell you the truth, I don't see much progress," said Restore DeKalb Executive Director Joel Edwards. "The service in the south area needs very much improvement. When they resurface the streets, it's not done properly, and our tax dollars are being circulated over and over again on the same infraction."

The county says it's hoping to address specific concerns as they come.

"Greatness is not perfection," said Thurmond. "We are constantly focused on doing what's best and what's right."

Thurmond is calling on residents to get on board the county train, as they strive for that destination of greatness.

"You must have a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love," he said.