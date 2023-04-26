DeKalb County residents protest high water bills at commission meeting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Residents protesting high water bills demanded relief at the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Stanley Iriele was among the DeKalb County residents who addressed commissioners during the public comments, saying the bills are drowning them financially.

"Nobody has $30,000 to just pay," he said, explaining how the water bills have accumulated at his father's home, even when no one was there.

Monica Villafane, a Stone Mountain resident, said her bill suddenly jumped from a reasonable amount to a hefty monthly bill that has now left her with a $22,000 balance.

"I would get about $100, $104, and all of a sudden, it went into the thousands," she said. "I live in a townhouse, so even if I fixed everything they were saying, I would see some kind of water running through my yard."

Lithonia resident Janice Gardner said there was no way she and her husband could afford to pay their $16,498 balance.

"They came out and replaced the meter one time. I said, 'Please come back again.' They said, 'You must have a swimming pool.' Well, no. It's just me and my husband. We don't wash cars. We wash clothes, wash dishes, take showers, take baths," said Gardner.

Residents say the county is slow to respond to their concerns and has offered no real solutions, and they said a payment plan is not an option, because they cannot afford it.

"I just want to get it fixed. It's ridiculous," said Villafane.

In a Zoom interview, DeKalb County Chief Operating Officer Zach Williams said the county has been addressing the high water bill problem ever since it identified major challenges in 2016. During the process, they determined that there were faulty meters, and they reached a settlement with the manufacturer, replacing 104,000 meters.

Williams said DeKalb also added automated systems to monitor issues at households and implemented billing system processes that flag high bills, allowing the county to better address issues before the bills are sent.

In 2021, the county lifted a moratorium on bill collections in 2021 and notified residents that it would resume the billing process. Williams said, since that time, their outreach has reduced the number of non-responsive customers from 60,000 to less than 3,000, which includes about 500 vacant properties. He also said the county averaged about 600 disputes per month in 2018, and it now receives about 68 complaints each month.

"What the county is prepared to do is work with these customers to see if we can resolve the issue," said Williams. "If there are leaks, there are programs that we have funded that may be something that can assist them," he said.

He said there are non-profit organizations that can assist as well, including the Urban League, the Partnership for Community Action, Goodwill, and DeKalb's Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC), which provides rent and utility assistance.

"We understand there are circumstances that may have caused residents to find themselves staring in the face of these large bills. We do not want them to think that they are on their own. They can call. They can dispute the bill, if they feel the bill is in error," said Williams.

A county spokesperson told Atlanta Now News they plan to reach out to some of the residents who addressed their concerns during the meeting.

To report water bill issues, DeKalb County residents are urged to call the dispute resolution line at 404-371-3000.