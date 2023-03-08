DeKalb County continues ongoing effort to demolish, clear blighted properties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – County officials gave an update on their efforts to remove dilapidated properties, before demolishing a building in the Whitehall community.

Hattie Thomas has lived on Whitehall Forest Court for more than 12 years, and on Tuesday afternoon, she said the sound of a bulldozer was music to her ears. She and her neighbor, Beverly Vause, watched as DeKalb County crews tore down a dilapidated four-unit condominium complex.

"It's just amazing to be out here on a beautiful day like this, and it's awesome that they're doing what they're doing," Thomas said.

Vause said she was glad to see the opportunities for shootings, squatters, and drug dealing knocked down along with the building.

DeKalb County officials launched the Demolition and Abatement Task Force in 2017 to address the issue, and so far, the county has demolished or dealt with more than 602 properties.

"The cost for this demolition today is going to be roughly $71,000," said DeKalb County Director of Community Development Allen Mitchell. "The reason why it's so expensive is because we have asbestos," he said, explaining that asbestos testing, rodent control, and other factors contribute to the cost of demolitions.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says there are about 200 properties left to address, and the process doesn't happen overnight.

"We can negotiate with owners or derelict owners, but in order to get to a demolition, we have to first get a court order, which can take several months, if not years, in order to effect," said Thurmond, referencing how the court backlog caused by the COVID pandemic made the process even longer.

County Commissioner Ted Terry said the county has cleared almost 30,000 cases over the last several months. Officials are urging owners of dilapidated properties to take action.

"If you don't clean it up or take it down, we will," said Thurmond.

He said the county has roughly 200 additional dilapidated properties to address, as part of its overall blight eradication effort.