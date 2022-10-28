DeKalb Co. advocates demand more warming shelters for the homeless

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – DeKalb County is leaving hundreds of homeless people out in the cold, according to a group of local advocates who are demanding the commission take swift action.

On Tuesday, members of the House the Unhoused DeKalb Alliance handed the DeKalb County Commission a petition with more than 2,000 signatures and a list of demands. At the top of the list is a demand for more warming centers for the homeless.

"DeKalb County must develop a plan now to meet the critical needs of the unhoused throughout the county," Alliance Member Diana Berman said at the meeting.

The county opened three centers last week for two nights, but advocates say that's not enough.

"No food, water, or services were made available. Only 10 people could stay at each center," Berman said, adding several people were turned away.

Other advocates had additional suggestions during the meeting.

"Why can't we open other buildings that the county owns that meets fire codes and etc.," said Pamela Privette, another alliance member.

They say the number of homeless is on the rise.

WUPA/file

"That number is right around 2,000," said alliance member Phil Cuffey, referring to the annual point-in-time count of the homeless completed by the county early this year. "You got three warming centers, just 30 people off the street. We know that we could have 2,000 this winter."

Advocates say more time is needed to help more people.

"We're asking for 48 hours' notice when the centers are being opened, so that the nonprofits and the organizations that support the unhoused can get the word out," said Cuffey.

They also want the county to provide food, water, transportation, and mental health resources.

"We are putting pressure on them to do more, in terms of services, to open more centers, so that our unhoused neighbors can survive another day," Cuffey said.

The county was unable to respond to a request for comment on Thursday.