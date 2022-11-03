DC's Stargirl - 'Frenemies – Chapter ten: The killer'

THE AFTERMATH — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) forces Pat (Luke Wilson) and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Joy Osmanski) and Larry (Neil Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson & Taylor Streitz (#310). Original airdate 11/9/2022. Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.