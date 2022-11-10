Watch CBS News
Features

DC's Stargirl - 'Frenemies - Chapter eleven: The haunting'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

The Haunting | DC’s Stargirl Season 3 Episode 11 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

SEEKING FORGIVENESS — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Sylvester (Joel McHale) and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town.  Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star.  Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut (#311).  Original airdate 11/16/2022.  Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on November 10, 2022 / 11:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.