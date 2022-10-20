Watch CBS News
DC's Stargirl - 'Frenemies – Chapter eight: Infinity Inc. Part two'

DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers.  Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears.  Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star.  Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne (#308). Original airdate 10/26/2022. Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required    

October 20, 2022

