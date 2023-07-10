Da Brat has given birth to her first child, a boy

(CNN) — Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris-Dupart, and her wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart are the proud parents of a newborn baby boy.

In identical Instagram posts on Friday, the hip-hop icon and her spouse shared video footage of the moment of birth, as well as still photos within the clip of their hands holding the baby.

The caption said that the infant, named True Legend Harris-Dupart, was born on Thursday evening and is "as PERFECT as ever."

The post continued, "We are overwhelmed with love, Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."

The 49-year-old rapper announced in February that she was pregnant.

People Magazine was first to share the news of the birth.

The baby, who already has his own Instagram account, weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces at the time of birth, and measured 20 inches long.

Da Brat married Harris-Dupart, who has three children, last year.