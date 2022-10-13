Ex-RHOA cast-member Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are divorcing

"Real Housewives" star pleads guilty to fraud "Real Housewives" star pleads guilty to fraud 00:27

Two years after they married on 10-10-20, CHill is no more.

Cynthia Bailey, a former cast member of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta," and her husband, sports journalist Mike Hill, announced Wednesday that they have split.

The pair shared the news with a photo of themselves together, smiling, on their verified Instagram accounts.

"LOVE is a beautiful thing," they wrote. "While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways."

"No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife," the caption continued. "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters."

The pair thanked their followers for their prayers and well wishes.

Their love was a major storyline on her reality series after Steve Harvey set them up on his daytime talk show and they were dubbed "CHill."

They also appeared on the OWN TV series "Black Love," in which Hill shared that Bailey "ghosted" him but sparked his interest again after she posted a "thirst trap" photo of herself in a bikini on a beach in Mexico.

OWN and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.