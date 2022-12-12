Watch CBS News
Features

CW talk around the net: week of 12/5/22

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

CW-Talk-2021.jpg

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The CW Network announced the new documentary series 100 Days To Indy, a first of its kind broadcast event about the road to the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, airing in Spring 2023    

The epic ninth and final season of The Flash will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8pm

This year's 90-minute iHeartRadio Jingle Ball airs this Saturday from 8-9:30pm

Catch the exciting two part season four finale of Coroner this Sunday at 8pm

First published on December 12, 2022 / 12:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.