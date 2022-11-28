Watch CBS News
CW talk around the net: week of 11/21/22

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Gotham Knights Casts A Surprising Batman Villain - ComicBook

All American: Homecoming Star Netta Walker's Advice She Got From the Original Series' Cast – The List

The Arrowverse's Batwoman Will Return for The Flash's Final Season - CBR

Kung Fu: Ben Levin Dishes on Blending Mystery & Romance in S3 - CBR

Superman & Lois S3's Villain Will Prove Clark Needs A Justice League - ScreenRant

First published on November 28, 2022 / 2:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

