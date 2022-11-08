Watch CBS News
CW talk around the net: week of 10/31/22

/ CW11 Seattle

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Tom Welling on Professional Perks and How He Stays Connected to Smallville - TVInsider

Criss Angel Talks Celebrity Contestants on Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars
– TheList

Kung Fu: Kheng Hua Tan Explores A Lighter Side to Mei-Li in S3 - CBR

Lili Reinhart Teases Riverdale Series Finale – EXTRA

What is Walker Independence About? The CW Star Lawrence Kao Breaks Down The Prequel Spinoff - Distractify

Netta Walker Previews the New Season of All American: Homecoming – TheList

The Many Layers of Kung Fu's Ben Levin - WMagazine

Walker Independence: Gabriela Quezada - Reserved

First published on November 8, 2022 / 2:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

