CW Talk Around the Net: 7/18/22 - 7/24/22

We Need to Talk About The Beautiful Chaos That is Riverdale in 2022 - Vulture 

Todd Helbing on the Biggest Difference Between Writing Clark Kent for Smallville and Superman & Lois - Looper

Walker Independence Cast Teases The Show's Fresh Look For The Old West - ComicBook

Jensen Ackles Wants Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matt Cohen to Appear on The Winchesters – Entertainment Weekly 

Superman & Lois Showrunner Reveals What Smallville Cameo He Would Like to See - ComicBook

