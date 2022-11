Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars "Social Media Of The Week" – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Hope y’all enjoyed @WinchestersOnCW tonight. Super proud of this whole gang. Excited to bring you more. 🙏🏼 — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) November 2, 2022

Stop showing me ads for things that you know I want to buyyyy — Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) November 7, 2022

Blasting Evanescense at 6 in the morning brings me to life — Jon Prasida (@jonprasida) November 1, 2022