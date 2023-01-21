Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars - 'Video game to life'

RANDY COUTURE VS FRANK MIR - UFC takes the stage as legends Randy Couture and Frank Mir use their physical prowess to make a video game come to life, with an epic ending that transforms magic in an unexpected twist! Eddie Griffin hosts while Criss Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton serve as judges (#107). Original airdate 1/27/2023. Every episode of CRISS ANGEL'S MAGIC WITH THE STARS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.