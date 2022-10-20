COVID-19 is still a global health emergency, WHO says

Fauci says new COVID variants "are of concern" Fauci says new COVID-19 variants "are of concern" 06:22

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), almost three years after it was first recognized as such back in January 2020.

The determination was made last week at a meeting by the Emergency Committee on COVID-19, according to Dr. Tedros Adhanom, director-general of WHO.

"The committee emphasized the need to strengthen surveillance and expand access to tests, treatments and vaccines for those most at risk," Adhanom said in a briefing. "And for all countries to update their national preparedness and response plans."

The committee acknowledged that the pandemic has gotten better, but believes the world must remain vigilant as the COVID-19 virus has proven unpredictable.

"While the global situation has obviously improved since the pandemic began, the virus continues to change, and there remain many risks and uncertainties," Adhanom said. "This pandemic has surprised us before, and very well could again."

WHO defines a PHEIC as "an extraordinary event" that could harm other countries through the spread of a disease. A PHEIC could require a coordinated international response effort, and is often "serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected."

Last week, meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief chief medical adviser, described the spread of the new COVID variant known as BQ.1 as "pretty troublesome." The strain, and a descendant called BQ.1.1, have already grown to make up more than 10% of new infections across the U.S.