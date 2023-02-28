Courteney Cox gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

(CNN) -- Courteney Cox got by with a little help from her "Friends," but she's not saying the same for getting high.

The "Friends" actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and her sitcom costars and bffs Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were there to celebrate the milestone with her.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that from the beginning," Aniston said during the ceremony. "When we met her she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you and you know I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan."

Actress and filmmaker Courteney Cox is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes / AP

Kudro said Cox's influence "really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I'll say, the history of television."

Cox earlier told Variety, "'Friends' taught me the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together."

"These friendships were at the most important time in my life, and we went through so many things together," she said. "And it just taught me about being there for each other — I know, that's the song: 'I'll be there for you.' But it's true."

She also reacted to Prince Harry writing in his recently published memoir, "Spare," that years ago, he stayed at Cox's home and found "a box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" in her refrigerator," he said.

"He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three,' she said. "He's a really nice person."

Cox said she hasn't read the book yet, but "I do want to hear it, because I've heard it's really entertaining."

"But yes, it's gotten back to me about it," she said. "I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out."