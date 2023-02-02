Couple sentenced to 10 years in prison after dancing in public in Iran

(CNN) - Sentenced to more than a decade in jail just for dancing in the streets, after a video was shared widely on social media of a young couple, Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiancé Amir Ahmadi.

The couple, both in their early 20s, were seen in the video dancing and twirling through one of Iran's most prominent squares, Azadi Square, in Tehran. In the video, Astiyazh's hair is uncovered contrary to the hijab law of the country.

After that video was shared widely on social media, Iran's government cracked down as it has for months. It raided the couple's home, according to rights groups, arrested the two of them, and then eventually brought them in front of a very notorious judge.

Couple sentenced to over 10 years in prison for dancing in streets of Iran CNN/Iran social media

The judge -- Judge Abolqasem Salavati -- is someone who's been sanctioned by the United States. Salavati is someone who is called by the U.S., "the Judge of Death" for meting out lengthy sentences and even handing out the death penalty to political activists.

Rights groups said that couple was given no access to a lawyer, given very little in the way of due process or fair trial and that this judge, once again handed down a harsh sentence -- 10.5 years to each of them -- for just dancing in the streets. The allegation was, "spreading corruption in vice."

Tehran's government is saying that this couple was spreading the idea of protesting, of demonstrating against the government.

Yet another example of people who have become victims of the brutal crackdown by Iran's regime on a growing protest movement.