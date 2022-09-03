Cosplayers showcase creative costumes at Dragon Con 2022

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Dragon Con 2022 is in full effect in Downtown Atlanta with cosplayers showing off their creative costumes. At this year's convention, you'll see some of the most elaborate costumes everywhere you look.

Fans and cosplayers spent months stitching up their threads for the big weekend and came dressed as their favorite superheroes, TV stars, and comic book icons. It takes a lot of planning, hard work, and getting suitable materials to craft the costumes.

Stephanie Cheung is cosplaying GlaDOS from the video game Portal.

"I sewed all of the garments. I also built and programmed the LED system, and it took me about two months to do," she said, adding how it also took lots of vinyl and spandex to create the masterpiece.

A costumed rankor, followed by his keeper, as seen in the Star Wars movies and TV shows, stalks around Dragon Con in Atlanta. WUPA

"The excitement has been like it's never been before at Dragon Con," said Dragon Con Media Engagement Director Dan Carroll. "I've seen an amazing Cruella de Vil, I've seen stormtroopers, I've seen Star Trek costumes," he said.

Some well-known droids came with their own built-in costume. An R2D2 replica has his creator, Marshall Peterson, to thank for all the aluminum and plywood it took to make him. The robot maker was dressed for the occasion as well Friday afternoon, cosplaying an X-Wing pilot from the new Star Wars movies.

"I used some 3-D print files for the helmet and the chest box, and then I wired and put an arduino inside of it for it to kind of blink," Peterson said.

On top of checking out all the fine threads at the hotel convention sites, Dragon Con fans have a lot more to look forward to.

"It's really important as an artist to be able to see other artists bring their strongest work and to be able to really get in and talk shop with them," said Cheung.

The excitement can be felt among the participants across the contention.

"It's amazing, because you can be whatever you want to be here. You want to be a spaceman? You want to be an average person? You can do anything here," said Peterson.

Some of them will compete in costume contests throughout the weekend, including the masquerade competition on Sunday. The convention runs through