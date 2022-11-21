Coroner - 'LJND'

WIN OR LOSE - In the second half of a two-part story, suspicious deaths lead to uncomfortable truths as Jenny (Serinda Swan), Donovan (Roger Cross) and Malik (Andy McQueen) come face to face with a monster in their midst. Also starring Kiley May, Jon De Leon and Shawn Ahmed. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Lindsey Addawoo and Nathalie Younglai (#408). Original airdate 11/27/2022. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.