Community members respond to plans to close Atlanta Medical Center

ATLANTA (Atlanta Now News at 10) – Outrage and concern is coming from all sides over Wellstar's decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. Members of the community and elected officials weighed in on the fate of the 120-year-old hospital.

Wellstar, which has operated the facility since 2016, announced it will close shutdown operations there on November 1, 2022.

"My granddaughter's being born here today, and we only had two options of hospitals to take her to, and this is one of the two, so I don't understand what they're gonna do with the other mothers that don't have another hospital to go to," said Christina Salatino, an Atlanta resident.

"It will be missed, because a lot of people use this hospital," said a nearby resident, David Marshall.

Wellstar blames inflation, decreasing revenue, and more than $100 million in losses -- saying those played a role in the decision to shutter the facility. They had previously closed down a hospital on the south side, with both closures impacting metro Atlanta's low-income communities.

The AMC closure comes as emergency rooms at hospitals across the state are already overcrowded. The move will leave downtown Atlanta-based Grady Memorial Hospital as the only Level I trauma center in north Georgia. The remaining Level I trauma centers in the state are in Augusta, Macon, and Savannah.

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is located just east of downtown Atlanta in the city's Old Fourth Ward community. WUPA

Officials from Grady Health System released a statement about the closing and its potential effects on the already overcrowded conditions at Grady Memorial.

"Grady Health System is extremely disappointed in Wellstar's decision to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), which serves a predominantly minority and underserved community. In April, Wellstar made the decision to close the AMC South location with the caveat that they would remain committed to serving the community. Closing its second hospital in less than six months will have a devastating impact on patients, employees, and the Southeast region. Further, by not having a transition plan and referral mechanism for its patients, there will be harmful consequences on healthcare access for the people of metro Atlanta and hospitals across the region. As a not-for-profit health system, Wellstar's mission was to enhance the health and well-being of every member of the community, but they have clearly prioritized profits over people leaving 460 licensed hospital beds in the community empty and more than 120 patients per day having to seek emergency care elsewhere. Grady is really the only true safety net in Georgia, and it runs over capacity daily, and this decision by Wellstar to abandon the community will further strain our operations, particularly our emergency room, as more patients will present with medical needs. We have seen a significant increase in emergency room visits since AMC South closed, which will be further exacerbated once the downtown AMC location is closed. Grady's commitment to serving our community with excellence will remain unchanged as we stand true in our mission to enhance the health and well-being of every patient we serve. Grady is exploring all legal options available to protect our patients, employees, and this entire region."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter to Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders pointing out the "deep and reverberating consequences" the decision will have on the community's residents who depend on AMC's resources.

Dickens reemphasized Wellstar's decision to close two facilities that serve low-income populations in metro Atlanta, and said that Wellstar's plans not only impact thousands of people, but will impact the community without indicating any plans for its facilities once they close down.

"(T)he Atlanta Medical Center occupies significant real estate in the heart of Atlanta's historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The closure will leave an open wound in the heart of this community with no articulated plans for its conversion or transition once the hospital ceases operations," Dickens said. "As a partner in ensuring the health and economic vitality of our community, the City of Atlanta must be engaged in this matter immediately. I am requesting a meeting with your key leaders no later than September 16 to address these issues."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office released a statement saying he "shares the concerns of the community on the impact this will have. He said that other hospitals and healthcare providers will have to shift their needs and services.

"Governor Kemp will continue to build on the policy innovations introduced over the past four years that have grown access to quality healthcare while bringing down costs for Georgians across the state," Kemp said.

Kemp's Democratic opponent in the upcoming general election, Stacey Abrams, said on Twitter that AMC's closure can be tied directly to Kemp's "refusal to expand Medicaid."

"The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center on November 1st will leave Georgians in a medical crisis caused entirely by the current governor's refusal to expand Medicaid," Abrams said. "And worse, 19 more rural hospitals across Georgia are also at risk of closing."

Wellstar has not indicated whether Medicaid expansion in Georgia was a factor in their decision to close down Atlanta Medical Center.

Other companies are already looking to hire Wellstar workers who will be losing their jobs.

"We could give them an opportunity for a new role in another company, so then at least it wouldn't have an impact on the caregivers," said Robert Bowman, a recruiter with Medside Healthcare.

Wellstar has not yet released any details on how it will gradually wind down its operations at AMC by November.