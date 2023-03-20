Commercial casting call for airline passengers

"TBA" COMMERCIAL // SAG Background Casting Call // FILMS 3.24 // SUB REQUEST

"TBA" COMMERCIAL // SAG Background Casting Call ONLY // Films 3/24

⭐️ Male Background Performer (SAG)

- Ages : 18 - 100yrs

- Males

- Any Ethnicity

- Filming Location : Atlanta, GA 30336

- Filming Rate : $223/8 hrs (OT after 8hrs) - Regional SAG RATE

- Film Date : 3/24

- Details : You will be playing an airline passenger on a plane. Please only apply if you are able to bring luggage, neck pillows, etc with you on the filming day.

⭐️ Female Background Performer (SAG)

- Ages : 18 - 100yrs

- Females

- Any Ethnicity

- Filming Location : Atlanta, GA 30336

- Filming Rate : $223/8 hrs (OT after 8hrs) - Regional SAG RATE

- Film Date : 3/24

- Details : You will be playing an airline passenger on a plane. Please only apply if you are able to bring luggage, neck pillows, etc with you on the filming day.

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY IF THIS CASTING APPLIES TO YOU !

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/tba-sag-commercial-march24?fbclid=IwAR1Z0RJRSLPHl8J-RQj3qo81JdHv0Xm-IYomfUMnPSuLGdXsGmDthu3odUs