Code Orange Air Alert issued for Metro Atlanta for Friday

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta for Friday, June 9.

A Code Orange Alert means that the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people.

Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon and early evening hours, when ozone concentrations are at their highest.

If breathing becomes difficult, individuals are advised to remain indoors during Code Orange Air Quality Alert days.

Air quality is reported using the Air Quality Index (AQI). Do you know what these numbers and their corresponding levels mean? View the chart below to find out. To see the current air quality in your area, visit https://t.co/CVx9g8HTQY pic.twitter.com/TGvaWtOCJ3 — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 8, 2023

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been moving southward over the Midwest and Eastern Seaboard this week, leaving limited visibility and unhealthy air quality conditions this week.

In addition to the air quality conditions, the smoke has also created limited visibility, forcing the Federal Aviation Administration to stop or slow air traffic at airports.

Similar alerts have been raised in surrounding states due to the anticipated unhealthy outdoor air quality.