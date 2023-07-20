Cobb County water main break creates slow roads and slow business for some

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Following a major water main break in Marietta, road closures were in place on portions of Powers Ferry Road to prevent drivers from traveling on unsafe streets, however, the barricades ended up creating slow business for a number of retailers in the area.

Crews were hard at work fixing the water main break on Powers Ferry Road between Delk and Terrell Mill roads on Wednesday afternoon. The excess water created cracks in the road, making it too dangerous for drivers. Businesses in the area of the construction were left with mostly empty parking lots after Cobb County crews closed off the roadway.

Cobb County road repair crews on July 19, 2023. WUPA

"No one can get here because of this construction," said Leilani York, an employee at Discount Smoke and Vape, located in the 1200 block of Powers Ferry Road. She said that ordinarily, the store is usually packed with customers.

Across Powers Ferry Road, at another shopping center, cars had more access to businesses, but traffic was still limited.

"We have been having a slower day than usual, but we're pretty optimistic," said Anna Summey, an esthetician at Unique Waxing and Threading. "Thank God we're in the Publix parking lot, so we're blocked off partially, but we can still have some people ride through," she added.

Repair crews milled out the cracked surface of the road, which had to be replaced, and contractors worked to help to speed things up.

"You don't want nobody getting in trouble or getting in some accident, so we can do the best we can, so that people can travel safe with no problem," said Delroy Hudson, a contractor and the owner of DelJen Trucking.

Road crews said they planned to wrap up construction and re-open the roadway by Wednesday evening.