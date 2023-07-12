Cobb County testing Sewell Mill Creek after sewage spill

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Over 150,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Sewell Mill Creek on Friday, and Cobb County officials say work remains to ensure the water is safe.

News of the sewage spill didn't bother a Cherokee County family that was visiting East Cobb Park on Tuesday.

"I heard that this morning on the radio, and we were close by, so we decided just to come by do a little walk in the park, and we know that we should be careful going on the water," said Julio Zapata, who was enjoying the view of the creek with his wife, Francesca and their two children.

Craig Perry, a Cobb County resident who frequently visits the park, had a different view on the spill and said the county could have done more to inform residents, in addition to posting on social media and posting warning signs posted near the creek.

"I don't think there was enough communication, honestly, because I saw people in the creek on Sunday that were unaware, and people need to be aware of what's going on around them so they can be safe," said Perry.

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt explained what caused the spill.

"Cobb Water crews went out to what they thought was a blocked sewage line. When they got out there, they found the line had actually failed, and sewage was going into and around the area of Sewell Mill Creek," said Cavitt.

Crews started the repairs to correct the nearly 153,000 gallons of sewage overflow.

"It took them a little while, but they set up a bypass pump from one end where the pipe was broken all the way to another end, and that's been in operation ever since," he said.

Cobb County says crews were able to stop the sewage spill on Saturday, but there are still some concerns they are addressing.

"There was a significant storm Sunday night into Monday morning that dumped a lot of water in that part of East Cobb, and when that happens, the runoff waters typically will increase the bacteria levels," Cavitt said.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division requires them to test for seven consecutive days and randomly for a year.

"We're doing another test today, hopefully now well after the storm to see if we can get a true idea what the bacteria levels in Sewell Mill Creek are," said Cavitt, while also urging people to avoid the water until the levels are back to normal.

Neighbors say they'll avoid the water, but they say you'll see them back at East Cobb Park.

"Great walking trails, pavilions, it's a great place to come," said Perry.

Plans are now underway to replace the roughly 150-foot damaged sewage line.

Correction: The video erroneously states the spill occurred on Saturday, instead of Friday. It has been corrected in the written text.