Coast Guard searching for man overboard from Carnival cruise ship east of Jacksonville

(CNN) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship on Monday, officials said.

Air and water assets are being used in the search, which is taking place about 185 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, US Coast Guard Southeast said Tuesday.

The man had been traveling aboard the Carnival Magic, the cruise line said.

"An initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning," Carnival said in a statement.

#Breaking @USCG crews are searching for a 35 year-old man who went overboard from the Carnaval Magic cruise ship 186 miles east of #Jacksonville, Monday.



The Coast Guard is utilizing both air and water assets to conduct the search.#USCG #Florida #SAR pic.twitter.com/qH70gDBRAp — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 30, 2023

The passenger's companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon, the statement added.

The Carnival Magic left Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday for a five-night sailing to the Bahamas, according to the cruise line's website. The ship continued on its way to Norfolk after initial search and rescue efforts, at the advice of the Coast Guard, Carnival said.

CNN has reached out to the US Coast Guard for more information.