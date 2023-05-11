Clayton County holds Industrial Block Party for Economic Development Week

FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Clayton County kicked off Economic Development Week with a block party on Tuesday, recognizing local industries that are improving the quality of life in Metro Atlanta.

Clayton County and Forest Park officials joined residents for a backyard cookout, where they celebrated Clayton County's economic development progress.

"We are here having an industrial block party, which I am told has never been done in the history of the world," said Erica Rocker, the economic development officer with the Clayton County Board of Commissioners.

WUPA

The event was held at the Gillem Logistics Center in Forest Park. As the fourth largest industrial market in the country, the county celebrated its tax base, workers, and businesses, including Boeing, HD Supply, Kroger, and its Amazon Fulfillment Center, where same-day delivery packages are processed.

"Everybody wants their packages. They want them fast. They want them often, so we try to make that happen, not just in Clayton County, but in Metro Atlanta as well," said Enrique Jiminez, the senior station manager of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

"There are over 4,000 jobs here now, and there's slated to be 5,000 once some of these buildings get built out," Rocker said of the Gillem Logistics Center. "We are Clayton the Great. Everything's coming up roses."

The county felt the rose thorns during the pandemic, when unemployment rose up to 14%. The state played a role in bringing large corporations like Amazon to Clayton and adding thousands of jobs.

"Unemployment is down to 3.2%, and we're excited about that," Rocker said.

Clayton County says it has added more than 50,000 jobs and nearly 500 small businesses in the last five years, and they say there's always room for more at the cookout.

Neighbors are thankful for the economic development progress, but many of them say they welcome more businesses.

"We should have more restaurants," said Dorothy Cintron, a resident. "We got Red Lobster and others, but we want upscale, especially on Anvil Block and Ellenwood."

"I am pleased with all the changes that we've been able to see, all of the development, and even with the officials, because they are so personable," said Nyanna Harris, a Clayton County resident, and small business owner. "I would really like to see more funding opportunities for small business owners. I'm a small business owner, so I think that's important for us," Harris said.

A small business open house was scheduled for Thursday.