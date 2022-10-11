CL Casting seeking boy age 8-12



CL Casting is seeking a **featured** BOY, ages 8-12, of any ethnicity, working at a street vendor stand (Think Newspaper Seller, Shoe Shiner, etc).

Must have background or acting, theatre training or experience!!

For MEGA:

Rate: $182/12 per day of work

Filming: Nov 7 AND Nov 8 - must work both days!!

Fitting date: TBD

Fitting rate: $75 Flat

Location: Atlanta Area

Parents, please email your child's pictures, age, height, weight, wardrobe sizes, background experience or professional training/theatre performance experience, along with your own contact information to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: Working For The Family