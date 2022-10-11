Watch CBS News
Casting

CL Casting seeking boy age 8-12

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta


CL Casting is seeking a **featured** BOY, ages 8-12, of any ethnicity, working at a street vendor stand (Think Newspaper Seller, Shoe Shiner, etc).

Must have background or acting, theatre training or experience!!

 For MEGA:

  Rate: $182/12 per day of work

Filming: Nov 7 AND Nov 8 - must work both days!!

Fitting date: TBD

Fitting rate: $75 Flat

Location: Atlanta Area

Parents, please email your child's pictures, age, height, weight, wardrobe sizes, background experience or professional training/theatre performance experience, along with your own contact information to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: Working For The Family

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.