CL Casting seeking boy age 8-12
CL Casting is seeking a **featured** BOY, ages 8-12, of any ethnicity, working at a street vendor stand (Think Newspaper Seller, Shoe Shiner, etc).
Must have background or acting, theatre training or experience!!
For MEGA:
Rate: $182/12 per day of work
Filming: Nov 7 AND Nov 8 - must work both days!!
Fitting date: TBD
Fitting rate: $75 Flat
Location: Atlanta Area
Parents, please email your child's pictures, age, height, weight, wardrobe sizes, background experience or professional training/theatre performance experience, along with your own contact information to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: Working For The Family
