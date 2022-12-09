Watch CBS News
'Christmas Around the USA'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

December Holiday Specials 2022 Trailer | Specials | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

HOLIDAY TRADITIONS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY – Hosts Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host this all-new holiday special which showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the United States of America.  A variety of holiday traditions and festive seasonal displays from all corners of the country are highlighted and celebrated!  Produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/15/2022.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 1:00 AM

