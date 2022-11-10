Chris Rock to make history with Netflix's first-ever live performance

Chris Rock says he rejected offer to host Oscars Chris Rock says he rejected offer to host Oscars 00:18

Chris Rock is coming live to a screen near you.

Netflix announced Thursday that the legendary comedian will make history as the headliner of the streaming giant's first-ever live, global streaming event.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

It will be Rock's second Netflix stand-up special. His first, "Chris Rock: Tamborine,' debuted in February 2018.

Though this will be Netflix's first time streaming one, it is no stranger to live comedy events.

"Netflix is a Joke: The Festival" took place in spring and featured more than 330 comedians who performed 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles, including the first-ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium. The event sold more than 260,000 tickets.

Rock has been on the road with his Ego Death World Tour and has a series of comedy tour dates scheduled for venues in California in December with friend and fellow comic Dave Chappelle.

Rock's live Netflix comedy special is set to stream in early 2023.