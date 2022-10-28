Former "SNL" star Chris Redd punched in front of NYC comedy club and taken to hospital

Former "SNL" cast member Chris Redd attacked in Greenwich Village Former "SNL" cast member Chris Redd attacked in Greenwich Village 01:41

Comedian Chris Redd was punched outside of a comedy club in New York City on Wednesday. The "Saturday Night Live" alum, who was on the show from 2017 to 2022, was taken to the hospital after the incident, the NYPD told CBS News.

Police say Redd, 37, was getting out of a car when he was approached by an unidentified male in front of the Comedy Cellar, a renowned comedy club in the city's Greenwich Village.

The suspect punched him in the nose, causing bleeding, and then fled the scene. Redd was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, the NYPD said.

Chris Redd at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Charles Sykes/Bravo

Redd, who is known for his impression of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, was arriving at the Comedy Cellar to perform his act, according to CBS New York's Dick Brennan. The suspect "came out of nowhere" and was dressed as a security guard.

A witness who works at a cafe next to the club said there was a "huge pool of blood."

"The nose was not cracked, but, you know, it was split open and all the blood was pouring like crazy," Fabrizio Cavallacci told CBS New York.

He said Redd seemed to be in shock as people from the club tried to stop the bleeding.