Children ruin everything - 'Sick days'

PARTY TIME! – When Astrid (Meaghan Rath) catches a bug right before Felix's (Logan Noah Nicholson) eighth birthday party, James (Aaron Abrams) takes it as an opportunity to share the 'emotional labor' of birthday party planning. Recovering in the house with Viv (Mikayla SwamiNathan) poses its own challenge for Astrid, and when James catches the bug from her, the whole party is in doubt. Underlining the importance of this potentially final 'little kid' birthday party, Felix stops using 'mommy' in favor of the dreaded, monosyllabic 'mom' when talking to Astrid (#102). The episode was directed by Renuka Jeyapalan and written by Andrew De Angelis. Original airdate 8/14/2023.