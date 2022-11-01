Cheshire Bridge Road partially reopens to traffic more than one year after massive fire

Part of Cheshire Bridge Road reopens to traffic more than one year after massive fire

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A stretch of Cheshire Bridge Road destroyed by a fire over a year ago is now partially back open.

City leaders took a stroll down Cheshire Bridge Road on Halloween, marking the partial reopening of the bridge between Faulkner Road NE and Woodland Avenue NE. A massive fire destroyed the bridge in August 2021, forcing the city to demolish and rebuild it.

"We just want to thank the hard-working men and women who made this day possible, working tirelessly to get this done," said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Following a press conference, the city reopened one northbound lane and one southbound lane of Cheshire Bridge. The partial road reopening is a welcome relief for nearby business owners.

"We are very excited. My parents have owned the International Bakery for 40 years now," said Georgia Kasidakis, who helps fun the family business while pursuing a legal career.

They're glad to see customers back in the aisles, and they're thankful for the construction crews making it happen.

"It's about time, you know, it's long overdue and hopefully everyone will start back prospering again," said Acceptance Insurance Manager Alonzo Pitmon.

Officials say they hope to complete the construction and reopen the entire road by Spring 2023.